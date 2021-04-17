Lavelle Rickabaugh is turning 103!

Lavelle Rickabaugh was born April 22, 1918 and will be celebrating his 103rd birthday this year!

He married Dorothy Fakes on May 19, 1939. She passed away in 2007.

His children are Kenny and Betty Rickabaugh, Ed and Pat Rickabaugh, Lynn and Nancy Rickabaugh, Janice and Mike Hainline and Phil and Carla Rickabaugh. He has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to the honoree at: 315 W. Cooper, Maryville, MO 64468

