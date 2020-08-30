Larry Gilmore celebrated his 80th birthday on Aug. 27, 2020. He was born on that date in 1940 in St. Joseph.

A lifelong resident of Saint Joseph, he graduated from Central High School in 1958. Larry married Joyce Gilmore (née) Darr on Sept. 15, 1961. Larry and Joyce have three children and six grandchildren.

Larry served in the United States Navy from 1960-1963. He then worked for the United States Post Office for 39 years. Retiring in 2003.

Cards may be sent to Larry at 1217 N. 43rd St., St. Joseph, MO 64506.