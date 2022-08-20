Joseph Randazzo is turning 100!

Joseph Randazzo is celebrating his 100th birthday on Aug. 26, 2022. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 26, 1922.
Joseph married Theresa Randazzo on Apr. 25, 1948. She passed away on May 25, 2020. They had two children, Jim Randazzo and Thomas Randazzo. There are three grandchildren, Nicole (Roger) George, Sarah Randazzo, Sam Randazzo, and four great-grandchildren, Peyton George, Carsyn George, Preslea George and Kylee George.
Joseph worked in the garment industry, Country Set Sportswear. He is the Treasurer of the Alton Eagles.
Joe is a WWII Veteran, serving from Dec 16, 1942 to Nov. 1945. He was a Corporal in the United States Army, World War II, Squad Leader in A -Battery, 197th AAA Automatic Weapons Battalion, European Theater of Operations, 16th Regimental Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division “BIG RED ONE”, Operational Overload — “D Day”
Normandy — Northern France. Joe is the last surviving Corporal from his troupe in World War II. Six years ago he was awarded the French Honor Award from the Government of France.
Cards may be sent to Joe at Oregon Care Center, 501 S Monroe St, Oregon, Missouri, 64473.
