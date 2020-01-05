Joseph Mollus Sr. turns 90 Jan 5, 2020 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joseph Mollus Sr. will celebrate his 90th Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was born on that date in 1930, in St. Joseph. Cards may be sent to: 3238 Melody Ln., St. Joseph, MO 64503. See More Local Videos 1:42 VIDEO: Case involving inmate's death moves forward Updated Jan 3, 2020 2:03 VIDEO: Law enforcement agencies busy with DWI arrests over New Year's Updated Jan 3, 2020 2:04 VIDEO: Worst of flu season still to come in Missouri Updated Jan 3, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Submit More Upcoming Events Jan 8 Song Circle Song Writing Wed, Jan 8, 2020