John Wyckoff, Jr., is 90

John (Pat) Wyckoff, Jr., celebrated his 90th birthday on March 17, 2021.

He attended Central High School and St. Joseph Junior College. He served 18 months in the U.S. Army in Korea in a MASH unit. He ran 26 Marathons (including two in the Boston Marathon!) during his running career making many great running buddies. John retired from Wire Rope Corporation and is a longtime member of Brookdale Church.

He and his wife, Doris, are the parents of three children, Wendy (Jim) Mullaney, Eric (Angela) Wyckoff, and Lisa Wyckoff. They are the grandparents to Patrick and Tara Mullaney, and to Alyssa, Bryanna, Ethan and Jared Wyckoff.

Because of the pandemic a birthday celebration will be held at a later date.

Cards may be sent to John at 630 North 23rd Street, St. Joseph, MO 64506.