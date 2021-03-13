John Paul Jones turns 85!

John Paul Jones will turn 85 on March 17, 2021. He was born on March 17, 1936, on a farm near Denver, Missouri.
Cards would be appreciated and may be sent to him at 1 West Lovers Ln., Grant City, MO 64456.
