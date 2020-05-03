John H. Warden turns 80

John H. Warden will be celebrating his 80th birthday Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born to John Burton and Maxine Warden on that date in 1940.

He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1958.

He married Joyce Elaine Laderoute, July 20 1963.

Together they have three children: Kelly and Craig Lampton, Savannah Missouri, Steve and Larea Warden, Greeley, Colorado, and Rob and Amy Warden, St. Joseph; seven grandchildren: Cort Lampton, Paige and (Josh) Hancock, Darian and (Lorne) Armer, John Trevor Warden, Alex Warden (Tabi Tolen), Cole and (Kaitlyn) Warden and Breeanna Warden; and five great-grand children: Shayna, Brayden, Kassie, Hensley and Asher Armer

John was in the grocery business for 30 years, and retired from Rainbow carpet cleaning in 2005.

He volunteers at the Second Harvest Food Bank and delivers boxes for seniors once a month.

He is an active member at Grace Evangelical Church, and enjoys spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

The family had a birthday celebration planned, however, with the current health guidelines limiting people at gatherings, there is now a planned “Birthday Drive By Parade” scheduled for today, May 3, 2020. All who plan to participate are requested to meet in front of the East Hills Public Library at 1:30 p.m. to line up and proceed from there as a group.

Cards may be sent to: 513 Rain Tree Dr.,St. Joseph, MO 64506.