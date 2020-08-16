John Brockett is celebrating his 90th birthday.
John graduated from Christian Brothers High School. He spent 42 years working for the Missouri Air National Guard at Rosecrans Field, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant.
He was married to Kathleen Brockett until her passing in 2013. Together they raised three sons, Michael (Nancy), Kennan (Marla) and Todd (Tasha). They also babysat three grandchildren, Cole, Claire and Rachel until they entered kindergarten.
John continues his hobbies of woodworking, cabinet-building and gardening. His passion and caring have been passed down through generations.
A celebration was held on Aug. 15th.
Cards may be sent to: 6402 Hansen Dr., Country Club, MO 64505.