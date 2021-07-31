Joanne Weigler will celebrate her 90th birthday on Aug. 2, 2021. She was born Joanne Smith on Aug. 2, 1931, in Bolckow, Missouri. She graduated from Stanberry High School in 1949.
Joanne married Charles Wiegler on Aug. 20, 1964, in Omaha, Nebraska. He passed away in April, 2007.
Their children and their spouses are: Tracy and Roger Angold, and Bethann and Greg Fuson.
Their grandchildren are: Adrian (Emily) Angold, Amity (Vicente) Zepeda, Ashby (Victor) Garcia, Bailey (Derek) Portman-Rush and Cooper (Bonnie) Portman.
Great-grandchildren: Sloane Portman, Rowan Davis, Tiago Garcia, Isabella Garcia, Greycen Portman and Nora Angold.
Joanne worked at the old Katz Drug Store, A&P and Anchor Serum, before retiring many years ago. She enjoys spending her days watching St. Louis Cardinal baseball, reading, doing crossword puzzles and working in the yard.
Charlie and Joanne took many trips together over the years, often with a grandchild in tow. They especially enjoyed their trips to Colorado.
Cards may be sent to Joanne at 904 Roosevelt Avenue, St. Joseph MO 64505.
