Jerry Mogg is celebrating 80 years!

Jerry Mogg was born on Oct. 11,1942, in Clare, Michigan, to Elton and Ruby Callihan Mogg. He was their first born child and a World War II baby. His grandparents were Floyd and Mary Callihan, of Clare,and Alfred and Jean McCarter Mogg, of Coleman, Michigan. Jerry’s parents both passed away at the age of 56 in 1978. Jerry, their oldest child, was 36 and Bill, their youngest, was 26. Siblings who are deceased include Larry, David, Connie and Mary Anne. Bill and wife Pat live in Denver, Colorado.
Jerry graduated from Clare Public High School in 1961. He met his soulmate and partner at Graceland University, Sandra Froyd Mogg, where he received a BA in Business Administration (like an MBA degree now) in 1965. Jerry and Sandra were married on June 20,1965, in Maryville, Missouri, at the RLDS church. They have two sons, Greg and wife Gayla, of Liberty, Missouri, and Bryan and wife Heather, of Littleton, Colorado. They have four grandchildren: Jordan and wife Shannon, of Belton, Missouri, and Brayden and Audrey Briggs, of Duluth, Minnesota, Amber, at Pitzer College in Claremont, California, and Allison, a sophomore at Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado.
Jerry was a AG (personnel) officer in the U.S. Army serving on active duty from October 1966 to May 1969, mainly at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, in charge of the Fort’s first IBM 360 Computer and Personnel office. He also served two more years in U.S. Army Reserve’s at Kansas City and St Joseph, and two summer camps at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin. In June 1969 he started full time at University of Kansas, in Lawrence, Kansas, on his MS degree in Business (mainly accounting courses) and graduated in May 1971. This was the year the KU Student Center was burned down by students demonstrating against the war in Vietnam and the campus had a citywide curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
In June 1970 Jerry and Sandra returned to St Joseph to raise their family. Jerry worked for various CPA companies during his 40 plus years of living in St Joseph. Sandra was the owner of a business called Drapery Decor for many years. This is a summary of the names of the various CPA companies Jerry worked for as an employee, partner or managing partner while living in St Joseph: Arthur Anderson & Co, Kansas City office June 1965 to Oct. 1966, Larson and Morriss & Company, St Joseph office July 1970 to Dec. 1971, Gene Sanders was his partner for over 30 years and Art Spratt, for much of this time, with the final name of this business being Sanders, Mogg & Associates which included Bill Hinde as a financial planner. Jerry was a partner for this local CPA firm from Jan. 1972 to Nov. 1996 when the company merged with the national firm, Clifton Gunderson LLP, St Joseph office Dec. 1996. Jerry retired from Clifton Gunderson on May 31, 2006. Jerry continues to be very involved in the St Joseph community as well as with our local, regional and worldwide church and campgrounds, and just helping individuals who need support. He has been elected to serve on boards, jurisdictions and committees. In fact Jerry is just about a full time volunteer!
Bicycling has been a favorite activity of Jerrys and he has ridden in many long distance bike rides including his first from Portland, Maine, to Orlando, Florida. He also enjoys local, state and national sports. Go Chiefs! Jerry and Sandra had the opportunity to travel to every state in the USA, most provinces in Canada and excursions on five continents of the world on vacation or Mission trips. Their life is full and overflowing from their blessed life together.
Jerry and Sandra are celebrating his birthday by going to Denver, Colorado, for Bill and Pat Mogg’s Golden Wedding Anniversary to be with the two of them as well as other family and friends attending. Jerry officiated at their wedding 50 years ago. Later, they are also planning to visit two of their grandchildren who just started into higher education programs: Amber Mogg, who is a freshman at Pitzer College in Claremont, and Brayden Mogg, who is in a Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
Please join Jerry to help him celebrate his 80th Birthday in person on Oct. 29, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Abundant Life Center/Community of Christ at 5130 Faraon Street, St. Joseph, MO 64506 in the multipurpose room, main level. Light refreshments will be served. No gifts, please.
For those who cannot attend in person there will be a Zoom call set up from 4 to 5 p.m. CDT to visit with Jerry or family on Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 857 2272 6416 and the passcode is 219915. We want you to be able to connect however you are comfortable. Jerry would enjoy hearing from you. Jerry’s home phone number is (816)232-4821 and his email is jerry.mogg@gmail.com. Cards may be sent to 1902 Park Ridge Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64503.
Jerry always enjoys hearing from you about what is happening in your life. It was necessary in this article to leave out a lot of people, places and events. He wishes to thank you for being a part of his memories.
