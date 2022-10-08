Jerry Mogg is celebrating 80 years!

Jerry Mogg was born on Oct. 11,1942, in Clare, Michigan, to Elton and Ruby Callihan Mogg. He was their first born child and a World War II baby. His grandparents were Floyd and Mary Callihan, of Clare,and Alfred and Jean McCarter Mogg, of Coleman, Michigan. Jerry’s parents both passed away at the age of 56 in 1978. Jerry, their oldest child, was 36 and Bill, their youngest, was 26. Siblings who are deceased include Larry, David, Connie and Mary Anne. Bill and wife Pat live in Denver, Colorado.

Jerry graduated from Clare Public High School in 1961. He met his soulmate and partner at Graceland University, Sandra Froyd Mogg, where he received a BA in Business Administration (like an MBA degree now) in 1965. Jerry and Sandra were married on June 20,1965, in Maryville, Missouri, at the RLDS church. They have two sons, Greg and wife Gayla, of Liberty, Missouri, and Bryan and wife Heather, of Littleton, Colorado. They have four grandchildren: Jordan and wife Shannon, of Belton, Missouri, and Brayden and Audrey Briggs, of Duluth, Minnesota, Amber, at Pitzer College in Claremont, California, and Allison, a sophomore at Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado.

