Jean L. Holcomb turn 80

Jean was born on August 12,1940. She worked in numerous places in St. Joseph. Among them were Parisoff Grocery, Belt American Bank, FDIC in St.Joseph.

While working for FDIC, she also worked in Kansas City, Chicago and Dallas.

She was a member of the Mccarthy Baptist Church while living in St. Joseph and Faucett.

In her working years she resided in Chicago and Dallas. Gerald and Jean built a home in Bella Vista, Arkansas, and lived there until 2008. For decades Gerald and Jean spent their winters in Mission, Texas.

Jean has four children. Tony Holcomb of St. Joseph, Lois and Richard McCollum of Kansas City, Steve and Stephanie Holcomb of Smithville, Brad and Angela Holcomb of Smithville, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to: Jean Holcomb, # 213 8559 N Line Creek Parkway, Kansas City, MO. 64154

Family and friends please include your phone number.