Jean DeHart celebrates 90th birthday

Jean DeHart will celebrate her 90th birthday on Oct. 31, 2021.
Her family and friends are having an open house for her at San Jose Steak House on the 31st, from 2 to 4 p.m. Come and join us, but no gifts please. Your presence will be a gift she will always remember.
Cards may be sent to 3834 Mitchell Ave St. Joseph MO 64507.
