Janet L. Frump turns 80

Janet L. Frump will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 17, 2021. She was born on that date in 1941, in St. Joseph.
Janet was married to Garold M. Frump for 30 years. That union produced six children: Jennifer Frump, Julie Halloran (Mike), Janice Jackson (Brian), Jackie Holzhey (Brad), Joyce Frump (Chris) and Gary Frump (Amy).
Janet has 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Janet worked at Mead Products for 25 years.
Cards can be sent to 3434 Messanie St. Apt 1A, St. Joseph MO 64501
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.