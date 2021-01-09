Jack Holt will be turning 80 years old

Jack Holt is celebrating his 80th birthday on Jan. 19, 2021. He was born on Jan. 19, 1941, in St. Joseph. He grew up in Cosby, Missouri.

Jack married Carolyn (Rumpf) on April 23, 1961. She passed away on June 16, 2014. They have two children, Rick (Teri) Holt and Jill (Bart) Brant. They also have two grandchildren, Stetson Brant and Rawlins Brant, all of Agency, Missouri.

Jack farmed most of his life. Jack and Carolyn Holt, along with Keith and Sharon Rumpf founded the family corporation called R&H Farms Inc. in the spring of 1966. They farmed together for many years. In the past few years, Jack has traveled different parts of the world.

Jack attends Faith United Church, in St. Joseph.

Jack is celebrating his 80th birthday with a card shower. Please send him cards at: 6250 SE Pigeon Hill Road, Agency, MO 64401