Jack Colwell is celebrating his 85th birthday on Jan. 4, 2023. He was born on Jan. 4, 1938, to Harry T. Colwell and Eva Mae (Winslow) Colwell, near Maryville, Missouri.
Jack graduated from Horace Mann High School in Maryville, class of 1956.
He married Tanis (Hunt) Colwell on March 17, 1956, at the Old Assembly of God Church, in Maryville. They are the parents of three children: Tracy Farley, of Albany, Missouri, Toni Colwell, of New Mexico, and Kevin Colwell, deceased.
Jack enjoyed big game hunting while living in Colorado. He loves telling of his adventures to anyone who will listen. He enjoyed camping with his family and traveling across our beautiful country.
Jack is a member of Patee Park Baptist Church. He enjoys helping with the Food Bank there, along with visiting with his Church family.
A card shower would really be enjoyed by Jack. Please send cards to: Jack Colwell, 4805 N. Creekwood Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64507.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.