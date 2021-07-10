Ivan Wilson turns 80

Ivan Wilson will celebrate his 80th birthday on July 16, 2021. He was born in King City, Missouri, to G. Ivan Wilson and Crystal Oliver Wilson in 1941. Ivan graduated from King City High School in 1959.
He married Patsy Spainhower Wilson on Sept. 10, 1961. They have three children, Jacki Derks (Kenny), Julie Wilson, and Jeffery Wilson (Trish). They also have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Ivan worked for International Harvester, King City Elevator, First State Bank of King City, and began his own real estate business, Wilson Realty. Besides being a land owner and partner of the King City Elevator, Ivan serves on the King City Manor Board and the King City Cemetery Board.
Cards may be sent to him at: Ivan Wilson, 104 Locust Street, King City, MO. 64463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.