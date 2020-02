Iola I. Ericson will be celebrating her 90th birthday Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Her husband and children will be honoring her with an afternoon open house from noon to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the movie room at Country Squire, 1602 Buckingham, St. Joseph.

The family would love for friends, old and new, to stop by to join in celebrating this milestone birthday.