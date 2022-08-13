Imogene Smith Turns 99!

Imogene Smith will celebrate her 99th birthday on Aug. 28, 2022. She was born Aug. 28, 1923, to Earl and Bessie (Moutray) Wise at their home in Andrew County, Missouri. She was the eldest sister to Elaine (Miller) and Beverly (Farr). For elementary school she attended the one-room schoolhouse, Beeler. She attended high school in Savannah, Missouri. Imogene stayed busy playing the piano and helping her mother with the switchboard.
In February 1944, Imogene married Franklin Smith (deceased). They went on to have four children: Robert (deceased), Roberta (deceased), Ronald, and Sharon (Norris) Stricker. She is also the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Imogene started her employment working at the cancer sanitorium in Savannah. While saving to go to school, the government offered a program to go to Guards Business School. There she learned the skills to work for the Missouri Unemployment Office where she worked until retirement after 24 years.
Imogene has enjoyed crocheting most of her life which was taught to her by her mother. She has also played the piano throughout her life playing for several churches throughout Buchanan County.
All are welcome to attend a birthday celebration on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Three Angels Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5302 Michell Avenue. In leu of gifts, please send cards to 3051 N Parkdale Cir #112, Wichita, Kansas, 67205.
