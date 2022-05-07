Ida Mae Hope is turning 100 years old on May 8, 2022! She was born on May 8, 1922, on the family farm in Cosby, Missouri. She was the youngest of three girls.
One Sept. 7, 1942, Ida Mae married Richard V. (Dick) Hope. They were married 61 years before his passing on March 10, 2004. They had two children, Rick (Pam) Hope and Sherry (Brian) Bailey. She has one grandson, Andy (Rachael) Hope, and two great-granddaughters, Jaina and Addy Hope.
On May 7, 2022, Ida Mae is being celebrated with a private family luncheon at J.C. Wyatt House. On Sunday, May 8, Ida Mae’s family is hosting a birthday reception for all of her family and friends, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hope United Church of Christ, in Cosby. (Located on State Highway W. Take Frederick Ave. east, past Moffet Nursery. State Hwy W is at the crest of the hill. Turn north on W and follow it to the white church on the east side of the road.)
Please come help us celebrate Ida Mae’s 100th birthday!
