Helen Mosher is turning 90!

Helen Mosher will turn 90 on April 16, 2022. She was born in Highland, Kansas, on April 16, 1932.

Helen married George Mosher in 1957. She has three children, Tracy Whorton, Melanie Mosher, Jason Mosher. Her four grandchildren are Jessica (Ryan) Newberry, Jonathan (Brandi) Lewis, Robbie (Amanda) Pfleiderer, Hannah (Cody) Pfleiderer. Her great-grandchildren are Hailey, Tanner, Dallas, Rose, Cash, Cody, Leslie, Parker, Benjamin, Boston and Baylee.

Helen cared for children in her home for over 40 years. She has walked over a million miles through a fitness program at Missouri Western. She is an active member at Riverside Baptist Church.

Her family invites you to celebrate Helen’s 90th birthday at Stoney Creek from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Cards are welcome, but no gifts please.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.