Helen Mosher is turning 90!

Helen Mosher will turn 90 on April 16, 2022. She was born in Highland, Kansas, on April 16, 1932.
Helen married George Mosher in 1957. She has three children, Tracy Whorton, Melanie Mosher, Jason Mosher. Her four grandchildren are Jessica (Ryan) Newberry, Jonathan (Brandi) Lewis, Robbie (Amanda) Pfleiderer, Hannah (Cody) Pfleiderer. Her great-grandchildren are Hailey, Tanner, Dallas, Rose, Cash, Cody, Leslie, Parker, Benjamin, Boston and Baylee.
Helen cared for children in her home for over 40 years. She has walked over a million miles through a fitness program at Missouri Western. She is an active member at Riverside Baptist Church.
Her family invites you to celebrate Helen’s 90th birthday at Stoney Creek from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Cards are welcome, but no gifts please.
