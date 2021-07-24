Helen M Cline turns 80

Helen C. Cline is celebrating her birthday on July 27, 2021. She was born to John and Bessie Underwood, in Easton, Missouri, on July 27, 1941.
On June 24, 1958, she married Harold E. Cline. They have been married 63 years. Their children are Carrie (Gary) Greene, Sondy (Mick) Kentzler, Sandy Hill and Dune Whitt, Shelly (Doug) Lawrence, Kelly (Stan) Michael, Cheryl (John) Fulk, and Harold (Melissa) Cline Jr. They have several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to Helen at 3412 S. 11th St. Rd., St. Joseph, MO 64503.
