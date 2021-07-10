Hazel Euler is turning 90

Hazel (Neff) Euler will celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born in Dearborn, Missouri, on July 19, 1931.
She married William Euler on April 25, 1953. Their children are David (Marylou) Euler and Richard (Kathleen) Euler. They have eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Hazel has also lived in Graham, Missouri, and Rock Port, Missouri.
Cards may be sent to at: 12642 NW Old Cemetery Rd, Stewartsville, MO 64490.
