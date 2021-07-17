Harold "Bud" Barr, Jr. turned 80!

Harold “Bud” Barr, Jr., celebrated his 80th birthday on June 29, 2021 with family in Alabama. However the celebration is ongoing!
Bud was born on June 29, 1941. He graduated from Benton High School and Rolla, Missouri. He owned and operated Barr & Riddle Engineering in St. Joseph for many years. Most recently he retired from engineering with the city of Kansas City.
He is an active member of Francis Street First UMC and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity, Trail Watch, Serendipity Sunday school class, his wife’s real estate work, and his church.
A family reunion/party is planned for July 24, 2021.
Friends and relatives are invited to a reception on July 25 after church in the Sunshine room (weekday entrance). Partying will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or join Bud for church at 10 a.m.!
Cards may be sent to him at: 227 South Ryan’s Way, St. Joseph, MO 64506.
