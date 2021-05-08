Happy Birthday Joseph Schenecker

Joseph Schenecker is celebrating his sixth birthday on May 8, 2021. He was born on May 8, 2015, in St. Joseph.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim of Monday night crash has died
- 'Useless trips:' Diemel family frustrated with Missouri justice system
- Cool Crest to re-open on Saturday
- One dead and one in custody after early morning shooting
- Thunderbirds arrive, controlled crash during practice
- Man surrenders after barricading self in house
- Officer, driver taken to Mosaic after crash
- Buchanan County COVID-19 cases on the rise
- Nodaway deputy saves teen from suicide
- MWSU, SJSD back low-cost teacher training
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.