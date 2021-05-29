Happy 90th birthday Norma Delaney!

Norma (Masters) Delaney will celebrate her 90th birthday on June 5, 2021.

Born near King City, Missouri, she is the daughter of the late Jim and Anna Masters.

After graduating from Stewartsville High School in 1949, Norma attended Northwest Missouri State University and William Jewell College for one year each. She was a substitute teacher for several years and a paraprofessional at Stewartsville Schools for 26 years.

On June 18, 1950, she married Dannie Delaney at the First Baptist Church in Stewartsville, Missouri. They farmed south of Stewartsville for many years. Norma and Dannie had six children: Rick Delaney of Stewartsville, Randy Delaney who passed away in 1958 , Doug (Kim) Delaney of King City, Dana (Rick) Cole of St. Joseph, Mike Delaney who died in 2009, and Lori (George) Reid of Kansas City, Missouri. Norma has eight grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Norma lost her high school sweetheart when Dannie passed away in 2014.

Norma enjoys visiting with friends and family, watching sports, and working sudoku and crossword puzzles.

Feel free to send cards and birthday wishes to Norma at: 8952 NW Bethany Church Road, Stewartsville, MO 64490.