Happy 90th Birthday John Halling!

John J. Halling is turning 90 on April 26, 2021. He was born in Denton, Kansas, on that date in 1931. He has lived most of his life in Denton.
John married Dorothy (Hanway) on Nov. 23, 1957. They have five children, Tom (Leisa) Halling, Denton; Phil (Jane) Halling, Lancaster, Kansas; Mary Ann (Melvin) Massey, Denton; Laura (Tony) Bell, Marion, Arkansas; and Angela (Joe) Zepeda, El Dorado, Kansas. They have 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A small town celebration is planned.
John would love to receive cards. Cards may be sent to him at: 606 Main St, Denton, KS 66017.
