Gweldon Long is turning 90!

Gweldon L. Long, Maryville, Missouri, will be turning 90 on Nov. 13, 2021. He was born in Worth County, Missouri, on Nov. 13, 1931, to Loyd and Viola (West) Long.
He started grade school at Gravel Hill Country School, then the Sheridan, Missouri, grade school. He graduated in 1949, from Worth County High School, Grant City, Missouri.
In 1951 Gweldon enlisted in the United State Air Force. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He saw action in Korea in 1951 to 1952. He was honorably discharged in 1953. He started at Northwest Missouri Teacher College in Maryville in 1953, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1957. Gweldon then entered the UMKC Dental program in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated in 1961. He started his dental practice in Maryville that year and retired in 2006.
His birthday celebration with family will be this month in Kansas City.
