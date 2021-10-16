Good Gravy Look Who's 80!

Please help us to celebrate Thomas E Kirschner who will be celebrating his 80th birthday Oct. 24, 2021.
His family is wanting to shower him with well wishes on his big day in a COVID safe way, so we are having a card shower. If you wish to participate in these well wishes, please send your card to 4605 Crystal Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64503. We will gather them and present them to him at our family dinner on his birthday. If you are one of the lucky ones who know Tom, please send him a card and wish him a happy birthday.
