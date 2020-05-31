Glen E. Nauman, Sr. celebrates a birthday.

He was born June 7, 1925 in Graham, Missouri

Glen married Barbara L. Barth on January 7, 1967.

He is an Army Veteran of World War II and an Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He also served in the Air National Guard at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, MO. He obtained his pilot’s license through the GI bill after World War II. He was a flight instructor for KU students and also did some charter flying for several years. One of those trips took has as far as the Arctic Circle. He maintained his pilot’s license & instructor rating through the age of 85. He has been a lifelong farmer as well and is the overseer of his small trucking company.

He is a member of the First Christian Church in Mound City, MO and the American Legion.

Glen has two children: Son and spouse, Glen and Mary Nauman; and daughter, Nancy Nauman; two step-grandchildren and spouses, Jason and Jennifer Tenney, Danielle and Corey Gordon; and five step great-grandchildren, Bryson Tenney, Jake, Courteney, Hunter and Kaitlin Gordon.