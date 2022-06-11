Gladys Newton is turning 100!

Gladys Newton will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 23, 2022. She was born in Kansas June 23, 1922, to the parents of Vernon and Lenora Davis. Gladys was the middle child possessing two favorite brothers, Virgil Odell Davis and William Lloyd Davis.
Gladys graduated from Benton High School, in St. Joseph, and shortly afterward began a career with the federal government where she worked in Washington, D.C., at the beginning of World War II. Gladys returned to St. Joseph during the war and worked for the Draft Board, American Airlines and the YMCA. It was at the YMCA that Gladys met her husband, Paul Newton. They were married Oct. 1, 1949, and enjoyed 51 years of marriage. They had two children, Jeffrey (Lucy) of Carmel, Indiana, and Jennifer of St. Joseph.
After staying home with her family, Gladys began a second career with the St. Joseph School District. She served for many years as the secretary at Webster School and greatly enjoyed working with the staff and students as well as her five different principals. For many years after her retirement former students and parents would recognize her in the community as Mrs. Newton of Webster School. Following her retirement Gladys continued to travel extensively, first with her husband, and then with her daughter. She also collected for numerous charities. Gladys was always “on the go” and ready to have an adventure.
Cards may be sent to Gladys at her home, 417 North 24th Street, St. Joseph, Missouri 64501.
