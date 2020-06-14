Geraldyne Herbster turns 90

Geraldyne Herbster celebrated her 90th birthday on May 31, 2020.

She was born, and lived her entire life, in Empire Prairie, Missouri.

Geraldyne married Kenneth Herbster on June 29, 1952.

She has two children, daughter Jo Bryson, son Steve (Tommi) Herbster.

She has four grandchildren: Matt and Luke Bryson; Macie and Camden Bryson; Leah and Laney Eiberger; and four great-grandchildren: Macie and Camden Bryson; Leah and Laney Eiberger.

Geraldyne worked for King City Lumber as a bookkeeper for 33 years, before retiring in 2005.

Cards may be sent to: 23043 County Rd 115, King City, MO 64463