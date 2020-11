Geraldine (Wright) Noah is turning 83 on Nov. 13, 2020.

The children of Geraldine would like for you to help her celebrate with a “CARD SHOWER”. Cards may be sent to: 3601 Cedar Street Apt. 8-B

St. Joseph, MO. 64503.

Thank you. Gerry, Lori, David & Libby. (We love you Mama!)