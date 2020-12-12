Gerald Owen turns 80

Gerald E. Owen is celebrating his 80th birthday on Dec. 23, 2020. He was born on Dec. 23, 1940, in St. Joseph.

Gerald married Ruth (Gossett) Owen on Aug. 20, 1961. Gerald is a livelong resident of DeKalb County, Maysville, Missouri. He was a self-employed carpenter.

Gerald has four children, Sherry (Douglas) Groves; Chris (Kelly) Parkhurst; Mike (Patti) Owen; Doug (Carrie) Owen. They also have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at: Gerald E. Owen, 548 N. State Rt. A, Maysville, MO 64469.