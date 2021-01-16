Gene McAfee turns 90!

Leonard Eugene (Gene) McAfee, St. Joseph, will celebrate his 90th birthday on Jan. 21, 2021. A family celebration will be held to honor him.

We are having a card shower in his honor and asking friends and family to please join in wishing Gene a happy 90th birthday. Please send cards and well wishes to: Gene McAfee, 5409 Miller Road, St. Joseph, MO 64505. Gene still lives a very active life and would really enjoy hearing from everyone.

Gene was born on a farm in Forbes, Missouri, to John and Sophia (Polaski) McAfee. He attended school in Holt County and Andrew County but did not graduate high school as he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. Gene was a Korean War veteran and proudly served his country for five years in the United States Navy as the rank of a torpedoman. He wrestled for the Navy and traveled many places participating in this sport. He also taught leather work while in the Navy.

He returned home to Amazonia, Missouri, and married Helen (Dishman) McAfee on April 11, 1953, at St. John’s Church where he has been a lifelong member. They were married 61 years. Helen passed from this life on June 19, 2014. They had one daughter, Lynne McAfee-Gentry and her husband Jerry P. Genty of St. Joseph. His grandchildren, Jerad (Jonnelle) Gentry, Smithville, Missouri, Jacob Gentry, Sophie Gentry and Jameson Gentry, all of St. Joseph. One grandson, Joshua Gentry, died in 1994. Gene also has four great-granddaughters, Evalynne, Sadie, Charlotte and Louella Gentry. They are the light of his life and he adores his little sweeties as he refers to them.

He worked for Swifts Packing Company until they closed. He then went to work for Seitz and Boehringer Ingelheim as an over the road truck driver until his retirement with the Teamsters Local Union.

He and Helen loved to play Bingo and attend dances in the area where they made many lifelong friendships.

Happy 90th Birthday Dad. You are loved by many!