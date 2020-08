Flora Lue (Jackson) Roberts turns 104 years old on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

She was born on Sunday, Sept. 3, 1916, to Bertha Carline (Wagenblast) and Charles Jefferson Jackson. Her grandparents were Sarah (DeShon) and Alex Jackson.

Flora Lue lived in and around Agency, Missouri, until her marriage to Arthur M. Roberts on May 10, 1932. They then moved to Saxton Community area, which is now called Riverside.

Cards may be sent to honoree at: 5004 SE Riverside Terr., St. Joseph, MO 64507