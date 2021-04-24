Faye Aborn turns 80!

Faye Aborn will celebrate her 80th birthday on April 29, 2021. She was born in Arispie, Iowa, on April 29, 1941.

Faye married Virgil Aborn on Aug. 24, 1958. Their children are Kenny and Beth McDaniel, Mike Aborn, and John and Debbie Sportsman. They have 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Let’s celebrate her birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to her at: 301 S. 3rd St., Savannah, MO 64485