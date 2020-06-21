Ethel Marie Steinman Bledsoe Turns 100

Ethel Marie Steinman Bledsoe will celebrate her 100th birthday June 25 with family and friends. She was born on that date in 1920 in Cosby, Missouri to Mamie and Fred Steinman.

She has lived her entire life in the St. Joseph and Andrew County area.

Due to COVID-19, family and friends will throw her a card shower and a “Drive-By-Wave” on June 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Jim Bledsoe’s home, 13719 State Road D, Savannah, Missouri. Cards may also be sent to this address. Help Ethel celebrate this momentous occasion.

Celebrating with her will be her three children Bonnie, Jim and Jan. A son, Ken, died in 1998

She has five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.