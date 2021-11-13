Ernestine Elrod turns 104

Ernestine Elrod is celebrating her 104th Birthday! She was born Nov. 20, 1917, to Ernest and Lena Maughmer in Helena, Missouri. She worked at her aunt’s restaurant for $3 a week, then at Strut Brothers sewing undergarments, then at Nelly Don clothing, earning $20 a week. Later, she was employed at Townsend and Wall, as a sales clerk.

In Nov. of 1937, Ernestine married Oscar Fisher. He died in 1965. She then maried Herman Lloyd Elrod, in 1969. They resided at Vintage Gardens in St. Joseph, until his death in 2020.

Ernestine had one son, Larry O. Fisher, who resided in College Station, Texas until his death in May of 2018.

She has two granddaughters, Debbie (Scott) Young in Atlanta, Georgia and Denise (Mike) Hammond in Northport, Alabama and one grandson, Gregory Fisher, who is deceased.

She also has three great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Ernestine enjoys participating in the activities at Vintage Gardens, playing cards with her nieces and nephews, and visiting with her friends and family.

A small celebration honoring Ernestine will be held at Vintage Gardens.

Cards may be sent to Ernesting at her home: Vintage Gardens, 3310 N. Woodbine Rd. Apt. 201, St. Joseph MO 64505.

