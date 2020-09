Erma Jean Gitthens is celebrating her 95th birthday. She was born on Sept. 17, 1925.

She has resided in Osborn, Missouri, for 73 years.

Erma married William Gitthens (deceased) on Aug. 22, 1947 and they had five children, Paula George, Don (Rhea) Gitthens, Eddie (Becky) Gitthens, Patty (Wayne) Culley, and Sheryl (Jerry) Bestgen. She has 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to: 349 E. Baker St., Osborn, MO 64474.