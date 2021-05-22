Elmer Hansen turns 90!

Elmer Hansen is turning 90 on May 24, 2021. He was born in Oakland, Nebraska, on May 24, 1931.

Elmer graduated from Oakland High School, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He carried mail for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years prior to retiring to full-time farming. He has been a proud resident of Doniphan County since 1955.

The family of Elmer Hansen is requesting a card shower to celebrate. Please send cards to Elmer Hansen, 1492 Runnymede, Wathena, KS 66090.