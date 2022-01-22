Ellyn Snyder is turning 90!

Ellyn Snyder will turn 90 on Feb. 8, 2022. She was born in rural Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Feb. 8, 1932.
Ellyn married Clayton Snyder on June 14, 1953. He passed away on Jan. 31, 2014. Ellyn’s children are Sherris (the late Daryl) Hane, of Cameron, Missouri, and Dean (Nancy) Snyder, of Hamilton, Missouri. She has six grandchildren, Betsey (Preston) Seymour, Kari Snyder, Seth (Amy) Hane, Joel (Margaret) Hane, Emily Snyder, Creston (Megan) Snyder; and five great-grandchildren, Abby Dorton, Clara and Ellington Hane, Clayton and Bentley Snyder.
Ellyn taught high school girls Physical Education and retired from Cameron R-I (MO) High School in 1987. She sponsored the cheerleaders/pep squad, A-Club and coached girls track.
Ellyn’s current activities include PEO, Kendall Chapel community church, and two bridge clubs.
There will be a reception in Ellyn’s honor from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Hamilton Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 210 S. Davis St., Hamilton MO 64644.
Cards may be sent to: Ellyn Snyder, 410 E. Chestnut St., Hamilton, MO 64644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.