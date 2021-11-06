Elizabeth Van Sickle is turning 99!

Guess who is going to be 99 on Nov. 16, 2021?
She has lived in the same house, in St. Joseph, all of her life. She was married to Don Van Sickle, Sr., until his passing.
She has three children, Don Van Sickle, Jr. (deceased), Lynda Mollus, and Conrad Van Sickle. Elizabeth has six grandchildren (two are deceased).
We would like to have a card shower for her. Cards may be sent to: Evolution United Methodist Church, 202 W. Hyde Park, St. Joseph, MO 64504
