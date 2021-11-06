Elizabeth Van Sickle is turning 99!

Guess who is going to be 99 on Nov. 16, 2021?

She has lived in the same house, in St. Joseph, all of her life. She was married to Don Van Sickle, Sr., until his passing.

She has three children, Don Van Sickle, Jr. (deceased), Lynda Mollus, and Conrad Van Sickle. Elizabeth has six grandchildren (two are deceased).

We would like to have a card shower for her. Cards may be sent to: Evolution United Methodist Church, 202 W. Hyde Park, St. Joseph, MO 64504

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of congratulations...

You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.