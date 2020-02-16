Earl Myers turns 100

Earl Myers will celebrate his 100th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. He was born on that date in 1920, to Julia and Earl Myers.

Earl did not have the privilege of knowing his father, as he had passed during WWI three months prior to his birth.

He was married to Arline (Silverthorn) Myers and celebrated 70 years of marriage, until her death in 2012.

Two children were born to this union: son, Michael (passed away in 2010); and daughter, Julia (Craig) Mosher. He has four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Earl spent his career as chief chemist for the St. Joseph Light & Power, and his retirement as docent and gardner for Robidoux Row.

He and Arline were chosen as two of the first group selected for “20 Who Count” in the St. Joseph News Press.

He resides with Julia and Craig, in St. Joseph.

Cards would be appreciated, and can be mailed to the honoree at: P.O. Box 8671, St. Joseph, MO 64508.