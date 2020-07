Earl “Marvin” Haynes turns 95. He was born July 17, 1925.

He is a Marine World War II Veteran. He retired from Seitz Packing Company.

He has two children: Barb (Brad — deceased) Shoemaker and Karen (Anthony) Mejia.

He also has four grandsons, 6 great-grandsons, three great-granddaughters and one great-great granddaughter.

Cards may be sent to: 6402 Sherman St. St. Joseph, MO 64504.