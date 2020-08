Dr. Odra “Brad” Bradley turned 100 on August 19, 2020. He was born in Macon, Missouri, and has lived in Omaha, Nebraska and Tuscon, Arizona.

He enjoyed a long storied career in the field of Education.

He has been widowed for five years. He has five children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to him at: 1602 Buckingham, Apt. #331, St. Joseph, MO 64506.