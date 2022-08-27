Donald Jordan is turning 95!

Donald “Bud” Jordan will celebrate his 95th birthday on Sept. 8, 2022. He is a life-long resident of St. Joseph and son of Lee and Marjorie Jordan. Donald married Beverly Miller on Nov. 25, 1950. Beverly passed away in 1997. They have four sons, David (Randy), Mark (Joannie), Keith and Philip (Ellen), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also the long-time companion of Lucille Knapp.
Donald has farmed his entire life and still oversees the family operation. He is a graduate of Agency, Missouri, High School. Besides farming, Donald has worked as an insurance agent for Buchanan County Mutual and served many terms on the Buchanan County Soil and Water Conservation Board.
A celebration open house will be hosted by his children and their families on Sunday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church Hall, 7000 S E Hwy 169, St. Joseph. No gifts, please.
Cards may be sent to the honoree at 6260 S E Riverside Terrace, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64507.
