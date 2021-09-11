Don Trout turns 95

Don Trout will celebrate his 95th birthday on Sept. 18, 2021. He was born on that date in 1926, in a DeKalb County farm house south of Amity, Missouri.
He graduated from Amity High School in 1944, and prior to his graduation, had volunteered to serve in the U.S. Navy. He served during and after World War II.
He is retired from the St. Joseph School District.
No gifts, please, but cards would be appreciated. Send to 3015 Renick St. St. Joseph MO 64507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.