Don and Mary Sedlacek celebrate 50 years

Don and Mary Sedlacek will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Feb. 26, 2022. They were married on that date in 1972, in Broken Bow, Nebraska, at St. Johns’s Episcopal Church.
The couple has three children: Jennifer Jackson, Stephanie (Shawn) McGaughey and Tim (Sarah) Sedlacek.
Cards may be sent to the couple at: 3611 Robin Lane, St. Joseph MO 64506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.