Dixie Wood turned 100!

Dixie Wood celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 15, 2022. She was born in Whitesville on Dec. 15, 1922. Dixie was born on a farm to Lois (Dorrel) and Basil Whorton. Dixie’s siblings included: Jay and Hazel (Ebersold). Donald and Georgia (Simerly), Neva (Whorton) and Bill Wolford.
Dixie attended school at many of the local country schools including Black Oak, Union Star (3-4 years), Cosby (1 year), she finished her 7th and 8th grade year at Blue No 6. Dixie is proud to have graduated from Union Star high school in 1940. Dixie is the only surviving member of her class.
On Aug. 9, 1945, Dixie married William “Pete” Wheeler. Pete spent 2 years and 7 months overseas, he got back the last day of July and they were married not even two weeks later.
Together Pete and Dixie had three children. John Coleman Wheeler, who married Peggy Sue Ott, Ronald Harold Wheeler, who married Karen Lee Shumaker and Candace Rae Wheeler, who married William “Bill” Schulte.
On the Wheeler side there are 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Dixie started teaching at Union Star School in 1956 and retired in 1988. Dixie lived in Union Star and taught 6th and 7th grades, Dixie loved teaching these grades at Union Star.
Pete Wheeler passed away on Nov. 15, 1985.
On Aug. 5, 1989, Dixie married George “Robert” Wood. During this time, while living in Savannah, Missouri, Dixie taught GED for four years and volunteered at the food pantry. Robert passed away Oct. 12, 1999, after 10 years of marriage to Dixie.
Dixie has six step-children with Robert, Janice Wood, married to Roger Griffith (passed away), Pam Wood, married to Rex Smith, Joy Wood, married to Gary Jennings, Douglas Wood, married to Diane, Ron Wood, married to Dianna and Randy Wood. Dixie also has 12 step-grandchildren.
Dixie stays very active, she dances every week and frequently plays cards with her friends. She is an active member of the Savannah Christian Church, an avid reader and is adored and visited by her family.
There will be a family celebration on Dec. 17, 2022, at the Clasby Center, in Savannah.
