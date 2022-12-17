Dixie Wood turned 100!

Dixie Wood celebrated her 100th birthday on Dec. 15, 2022. She was born in Whitesville on Dec. 15, 1922. Dixie was born on a farm to Lois (Dorrel) and Basil Whorton. Dixie’s siblings included: Jay and Hazel (Ebersold). Donald and Georgia (Simerly), Neva (Whorton) and Bill Wolford.

Dixie attended school at many of the local country schools including Black Oak, Union Star (3-4 years), Cosby (1 year), she finished her 7th and 8th grade year at Blue No 6. Dixie is proud to have graduated from Union Star high school in 1940. Dixie is the only surviving member of her class.

