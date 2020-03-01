Diana Fox turns 80

Diana (Herman) Fox turns 80 on Friday, March 6, 2020.

She is the daughter of Eva and Melvin Karr.

She married the late Michael Fox in 1958; they were married 30 years.

They were blessed with two children, Bill Fox and Michele (Fox) Reigh (deceased); two grandchildren, Michael Reigh and Melissa (Reigh) Hoffman; and her daughter’s two dogs, Jo and Yadi, that she inherited.

Diana retired from the St. Louis County Library, after 21 years of service.

Cards may be sent to: 608 Walter Place, St. Charles, MO 63301.